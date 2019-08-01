Trump says he is considering a blockade on Venezuela

U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday he is considering a blockade or quarantine on Venezuela.

Trump did not provide specifics of the blockade or when it may happen.

When asked by a reporter whether he is considering a blockade or quarantine of Venezuela given the amount of involvement China and Iran have in the country, Trump answered: “Yes, I am.”

Trump made the remarks while departing the White House for a campaign rally in Cincinnati.

The U.S. has sided with Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the interim leader of the country and has called on President Nicolas Maduro to step down along with dozens of other countries.

On Thursday, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross outlined plans to rebuild Venezuela’s financial institutions and infrastructure in a speech to Latin American business executives in Brasilia.

Venezuela has suffered blackouts and supply shortages, while massive protests have been held demanding Maduro step down.