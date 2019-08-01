Summer heat just right for Manitoba crops, says farm reporter

It’s the first day of August, and for many Manitoba farmers, that means the beginning of harvest.

Farm reporter Harry Siemens of siemenssays.com told 680 CJOB that crops like rye, as well as some early winter barley and winter wheat, are ready to be harvested, and that the current heat wave southern Manitoba is experiencing is much-needed.

“Right now, (the heat) is the thing most people are looking for,” said Siemens. “It’s warm, but it’s good.

“It’s too late for rain in most of these crops, so now we need the heat, the sunshine, the clear skies, in order to mature the crop.”

Siemens said it’s not necessarily an early harvest, but that the reason it’s happening now is connected to a lack of moisture earlier in the spring in certain regions.

Although some Manitoba farmers will be waiting a few more weeks before harvest starts for their crops, Siemens said he’s encouraged by what he’s seen in rural Manitoba over the past few days.

“We’ve got a harvest going,” he said.

“I drove along the No. 3 Highway from Carman to Winnipeg, and there’s an awful lot of those cereals that look like they’re ready to go.”

