Peterborough employment centre using virtual reality for career search

Employment Planning & Counselling (EPC) in Peterborough is taking the job hunt to the next level.

The organization is now using virtual reality to help job seekers test out possible careers.

“It really helps individuals experience first-hand in an immersive environment what the job is really like,“ said Amanda Van Halteren, an employment counsellor with the organization.

Van Halteren said the program also builds confidence in prospective employees and is intended to help with job retention.

“It gives you a glimpse into what it is like to be in that industry on a daily basis,” Van Halteren said. “You can experience the daily pressures and learn transferable skills.”

Job seekers can see what it’s like to be an electrician, heavy equipment operator, HVAC technician, welder, carpenter, bartender and more. Van Halteren said users can also tailor the simulations to increase difficulty or intensity.

The system uses OneboxVR technology developed by the company Up360.

“Technology is such a prominent part of our lives, especially when it comes to youths,” said Van Halteren. “We are hoping it helps to connect and engage that generation when exploring possible careers.”

EPC-Peterborough is now one of 25 career centres in Ontario that offer this approach to job searching.

The organization is holding an open house August 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. where people can test out the VR program. You can also call the centre to set up an appointment.