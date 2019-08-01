3 events in Saskatoon for the Saskatchewan Day long weekend and civic hours

Three events highlight the Saskatchewan Day long weekend in Saskatoon.

The Fringe Festival kicked off on Aug. 1 and runs until Aug. 10 on Broadway Avenue. Along with street performances, vendors will be displaying their goods, and plays take place at six venues.

More information can be found online at Nutrien Fringe Theatre Festival.

WATCH (August 2019): Fringe Festival kicks off in Saskatoon

The Saskatoon RibFest gets underway Friday at Diefenbaker Park and runs until Aug. 5. Some of Canada’s top ribbers will be on hand, along with entertainment and a children’s fun area.

More information at the Saskatoon RibFest website.

Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan continues until Aug. 18, with performances of The Comedy of Errors and As You Like It.

Details can be found online at Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan.

WATCH (July 2019): A new Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan season underway

Civic hours of operation

Here’s a rundown of which Saskatoon civic services and facilities are open and closed, or have modified hours on Saskatchewan Day, Monday, Aug. 5.

City Hall: Closed.

Pay parking stations: No payment required, however, vehicles must be moved within the posted time limits.

Municipal impound lot: No vehicles will be released to the public.

Landfill: Open between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Garbage, yard & food waste as well as recycling collection: Collection takes place as scheduled.

Compost depots: Open with regular hours.

Saskatoon Public Library: All branches closed.

Remai Modern: Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saskatoon Transit: Will operate with holiday service on Aug. 5.

Access Transit: Operating with holiday service on Aug. 5. Trips must be booked in advance as per normal procedures and customers are reminded that subscriptions do not apply on statutory holidays.

Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park & Zoo: Open regular hours – zoo from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and the park from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Leisure centres

Cosmo Civic Centre: Closed

Harry Bailey Aquatic Centre: Competitive pool and fitness & weight room only open 12 noon until 9 p.m., all fitness classes cancelled.

Lakewood Civic Centre: Open 12 noon to 9 p.m., all fitness classes and childminding cancelled.

Lawson Civic Centre: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saskatoon Field House: Closed for facility upgrades.

Shaw Centre: Open 12 noon to 9 p.m., all fitness classes and childminding cancelled.

Terry Fox Track: Closed.

For more information on operating hours and programs, contact leisure services.