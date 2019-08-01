Crime
August 1, 2019 9:14 am

Cobourg police release photos of suspects in alleged distraction theft

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News
Cobourg police are seeking four individuals believed to have been involved in an alleged distraction theft at a business.

Cobourg Police Service
Police in Cobourg are searching for four individuals believed to have been involved in an alleged distraction theft at a local business last week.

According to police, a quantity of cash was reported stolen from a north-end business at around 8:30 p.m. Friday. Police say the cash was reportedly stolen while four individuals worked together to distract store staff.

On Thursday morning, police released several photos of the suspects.

Suspects in an alleged distraction theft at a store in Cobourg.

Cobourg Police Service

Anyone who is able to identify any of the suspects is asked to contact the Cobourg Police Service at 905-372-6821 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

