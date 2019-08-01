Cobourg police release photos of suspects in alleged distraction theft
Police in Cobourg are searching for four individuals believed to have been involved in an alleged distraction theft at a local business last week.
According to police, a quantity of cash was reported stolen from a north-end business at around 8:30 p.m. Friday. Police say the cash was reportedly stolen while four individuals worked together to distract store staff.
READ MORE: Peterborough experts offer tips on how to protect yourself from a data breach
On Thursday morning, police released several photos of the suspects.
Anyone who is able to identify any of the suspects is asked to contact the Cobourg Police Service at 905-372-6821 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
WATCH: Video captures violent attack of Kingston convenience store owner
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.