Woman accused of urinating on Walmart potatoes faces four charges

You’re in for trouble if you tamper with food in Pennsylvania.

A woman faces four charges in connection with a revolting incident at a Walmart in West Mifflin, Pen., where she allegedly urinated on a pile of potatoes early on July 25.

Grace Brown, 20, has been charged with criminal mischief, open lewdness, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness, local TV station KDKA reported.

Brown turned herself in to police on Tuesday after authorities released security footage of a woman matching her description a few days earlier.

The incident sparked anger and revulsion online, amid a stream of viral food-tampering cases that have played out in the U.S. over the last month. People have meddled with a wide variety of products before putting them back, including ice cream, mouthwash and tongue depressors.

Walmart denounced the urination incident in a statement to local news outlets.

“This type of obscene conduct is outrageous, and we immediately disposed of the affected products and sanitized the area to ensure cleanliness and safety for our customers,” the company said.

KDKA reports that Brown has faced alcohol-related charges in the past, including drunk-driving charges as a minor.