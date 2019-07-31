Canada
July 31, 2019 1:56 am

Canadian charged with smuggling 34 Chinese migrants from U.S. into B.C. pleads guilty

By Staff The Associated Press

In this Sept. 26, 2018 photo, U.S. and Canadian flags fly on the Peace Arch monument at the U.S.-Canadian border near Blaine, Wash., and Surrey, British Columbia.

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren
A A

A Canadian man has pleaded guilty to multiple counts of human smuggling across the U.S.-Canada border.

The Seattle Post-Intelligencer reported Monday that 62-year-old Michael Kong pleaded guilty Monday after being charged with helping 34 Chinese migrants cross into Canada from the United States.

WATCH: Sept. 5, 2018 — About 100 guns smuggled via border-straddling library


Story continues below

Officials say the migrants travelled to the U.S. from China on visas before walking through the Peace Arch border crossing into Canada, about 112 miles (180 kilometres) north of Seattle.

Officials say after entering Canada most of the Chinese migrants flew to a city near Toronto to file refugee claims.

READ MORE: 16 U.S. Marines arrested on suspicion of smuggling undocumented migrants and drugs

Authorities say more than 900 foreign names were found on a list in Kong’s home and are believed to have been smuggled between 2011 and 2016.

The Canadian government says Kong’s charges carry a mandatory three-year-minimum sentence.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Human Smuggling
michael kong
michael kong human smuggling
michael kong human smuggling peace arch
michael kong human smuggling peace arch border
peace arch border smuggling
peace arch smuggling

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.