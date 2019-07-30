2 charged with attempted murder in connection with New Westminster shooting

Two New Westminster men have been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shots-fired call earlier this month.

Police were called to 9th Street near St. Andrews Street to reports of a shooting on July 22.

READ MORE: New Westminster police investigate reported shooting, seek witnesses

Officers arrived to find several people on scene, but no one with any obvious injuries.

On Tuesday, police said two people were arrested late last week — both of whom are facing several charges.

Ahmed Tahir, 18, and Matin Ghulam, 23, are each charged with attempting to commit murder, discharging a firearm and possession of a restricted firearm.

New Westminster police said the investigation remains ongoing.

WATCH: (Aired: March 25, 2019) New West police deploy armoured vehicle near Royal Columbian hospital