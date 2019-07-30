Many Montreal ERs are extremely overcrowded: Index Santé

Nearly a dozen emergency rooms (ERs) in hospitals on the island of Montreal are running above capacity, according to Tuesday’s Index Santé summary report.

The greatest number is at Montreal’s Jewish General Hospital — with an ER occupancy rate of 191 per cent.

The Royal Victoria Hospital has the second highest amount of overcrowding at 148 per cent; followed closely by Lakeshore General Hospital at 145 per cent and Verdun Hospital at 142 per cent.

The report finds that people going to the ER during the summer, when many Quebecers are on vacation, typically range between “normal” and “high” in most Quebec regions.

However, in Montreal and the Montérégie region, the number of people going to the emergency room is considered “very high.”

ERs are overcrowded in half of the Montérégie’s eight hospitals, including Hôtel-Dieu (165 per cent) in Sorel, Ormstown’s Barrie Memorial Hospital (160 per cent), Salaberry-de-Valleyfield’s du Suroît Hospital (138 per cent) and Honoré-Mercier Hospital (127 per cent) in Saint-Hyacinthe

In the Laurentians and Lanaudière regions, ER occupancy is above capacity at the Saint-Eustache Hospital (156 per cent), Centre hospitalier régional de Lanaudière (124 per cent) in Joliette and Pierre-Le Gardeur Hospital (122 per cent) in Terrebonne.

— With files from The Canadian Press