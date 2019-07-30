Environment
July 30, 2019 2:42 pm
Updated: July 30, 2019 2:43 pm

Road collapse that isolated N.S. chocolate firm ignites talk of climate change

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH: A viral video showing a Nova Scotia road being swept away following a downpour has prompted discussion about climate change and the environment.

A A

A viral video showing a Nova Scotia road being swept away following a downpour has prompted discussion about how climate change will increase the frequency of damaging downpours.

Tareq Hadhad, a Syrian refugee who founded the chocolate factory at the end of the damaged road, posted his video Monday after a raging stream tore away the rural road.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Earth Overshoot Day marked in July for the first time — here’s what that means

The incident occurred shortly after workers had left his Peace by Chocolate factory just north of Antigonish.

Environment Canada meteorologists say isolated thundershowers brought up to 66 millimetres of rain to the area between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

After he posted the scene, Hadhad wrote “it’s just the beginning of climate change,” with his remark igniting a debate on Twitter over whether one powerful storm could be linked to a climate trend.

WATCH: Waterspout touches down on Lake of the Woods

Several Twitter followers dismissed Hadhad’s view, and two climate scientists said in interviews that single events can seldom be conclusively linked to humans adding carbon to the global atmosphere.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Climate Change
downpours
Environment Canada
Environmont
Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia Refugee Community
Nova Scotia weather
Peace by Chocolate
Refugee
Social Media
Syrian Refugee
Twitter
Weather

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.