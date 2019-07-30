Road collapse that isolated N.S. chocolate firm ignites talk of climate change

A viral video showing a Nova Scotia road being swept away following a downpour has prompted discussion about how climate change will increase the frequency of damaging downpours.

Tareq Hadhad, a Syrian refugee who founded the chocolate factory at the end of the damaged road, posted his video Monday after a raging stream tore away the rural road.

READ MORE: Earth Overshoot Day marked in July for the first time — here’s what that means

The incident occurred shortly after workers had left his Peace by Chocolate factory just north of Antigonish.

Environment Canada meteorologists say isolated thundershowers brought up to 66 millimetres of rain to the area between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

After he posted the scene, Hadhad wrote “it’s just the beginning of climate change,” with his remark igniting a debate on Twitter over whether one powerful storm could be linked to a climate trend.

WATCH: Waterspout touches down on Lake of the Woods

Several Twitter followers dismissed Hadhad’s view, and two climate scientists said in interviews that single events can seldom be conclusively linked to humans adding carbon to the global atmosphere.