Michelle Obama tells Meghan Markle to ‘savour’ motherhood in Vogue interview

For her role as guest editor of British Vogue, Meghan Markle interviewed Michelle Obama about the realities of raising children and the joys of motherhood.

Markle, who confirmed she was guest-editing the magazine’s September issue on Sunday, said she wanted to feature Obama because she is the “ultimate force for change.”

“So, over a casual lunch of chicken tacos and my ever-burgeoning bump, I asked Michelle if she would help me with this secret project,” Markle wrote in Vogue.

The September edition is called Forces for Change and features “trailblazing change-makers,” including Jameela Jamil and Jane Goodall. Markle interviewed Obama for the magazine’s Q&A page. The issue hits newsstands Aug. 2.

Markle started off the conversation, which took place after she gave birth to her son Archie, by asking Obama what motherhood has taught her. The former U.S. first lady said being a mom “has been a masterclass in letting go.”

“As mothers, we just don’t want anything or anyone to hurt our babies,” she told the Duchess of Sussex.

“But life has other plans. Bruised knees, bumpy roads and broken hearts are part of the deal. What’s both humbled and heartened me is seeing the resiliency of my daughters,” Obama added.

She also told Markle that being a mom meant giving daughters Malia, 21, and Sasha, 18, the space to “explore and develop into the people they want to be.” She said she would give the exact same advice to sons if she had them instead of daughters.

“I tell them that I hope they’ll keep trying on new experiences until they find what feels right,” Obama said.

“And what felt right yesterday might not necessarily feel right today. That’s OK — it’s good, even… It took me a few years to listen to my intuition and find a path that fit better for who I was, inside and out.”

The duchess, who welcomed her first child with husband Prince Harry in May, ended her interview asking Obama about the most beautiful sound she’s ever heard.

Obama said it was the sound her children made when they were newborns, and the way they “cooed when they were deep into dreaming.”

“Don’t get me wrong, early parenthood is exhausting. I’m sure you know a thing or two about that these days,” Obama added.

“But there is something so magical about having a baby in the house. Time expands and contracts; each moment holds its own little eternity. I’m so excited for you and Harry to experience that, Meghan. Savour it all.”

