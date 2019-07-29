Nova Scotia Nature Trust acquires large parcel of coastal land in Cape Breton
The Nova Scotia Nature Trust says it has acquired the largest parcel of coastal land for conservation in its 25-year history.
The new protected area encompasses 800 hectares of coastal wilderness in Cape Breton between Mabou and Inverness.
The Nature Trust says the Mabou Highlands Conservation Lands were protected thanks to the generosity of a group of American families.
Stretching four kilometres along a wild coastline, the protected area extends 2.5 kilometres inland from the sea to the top of the mountains between Sight Point and south of MacKinnons Brook.
It features old-growth hardwood forests, brooks, steep ravines, coastal cliffs, meadows and a diversity of wildlife, including at-risk species such as the Canada warbler and eastern wood-pewee.
The conservation is part of the Nature Trust’s Lasting Landscapes campaign launched last year.
