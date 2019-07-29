Scuba diver dies after being pulled from western Quebec quarry

Paramedics in western Quebec say a man in his 20s who failed to resurface while scuba diving in Morrison’s Quarry late Sunday afternoon was pulled from the water and later pronounced dead in hospital.

First responders were called to the quarry, a popular scuba training site located between Wakefield and Chelsea, around 5:30 p.m., a spokesperson for the Coopérative des paramédics de l’Outaouais said.

The man was diving with another person, who called for help when his scuba partner didn’t resurface, according to paramedic spokesperson Marie-Ève D’Aoust.

Firefighters pulled the man from the water, at which point he was in cardiac arrest, D’Aoust said.

Paramedics tried to revive him at the scene before taking him to hospital in Wakefield, where he was pronounced dead, she added.

MRC des Collines-de-l’Outaouais police said a spokesperson would not be available to speak about the matter until Tuesday.

Media reports say the diver who died is a 24-year-old man from Ottawa and that the incident is under investigation by the police and the coroner’s office.

Paramedics said the other diver was also taken to hospital as a precaution.

Morrison’s Quarry is about 31 kilometres from downtown Ottawa.