London’s Gas Tax Fund doubles, now at $46.6 million

The Government of Canada confirmed it’s doubling of the Gas Tax Fund, and London’s funding is expected to grow by twice as much as what it was before.

The City of London is receiving an additional $23.3 million in funds from the federal Gas Tax Fund through a municipal infrastructure top-up included in this year’s federal budget.

In total, London now has $46.6 million from the federal Gas Tax Fund tied to its name this year.

In an official statement released by the City, London plans to allocate $4.5 million toward the cost of the installation of an Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) engine at the Greenway Wastewater Treatment Centre.

The total cost is roughly $11 million.

London West MP Kate Young announced the news during a media conference this morning, and she tells 980 CFPL that “…[the funding] really does upgrade the Greenway pollution plant… It’s not something that a lot of people think about, [but] it is so important.

“You don’t want to have wet basements, you don’t want to have effluent going into the Thames River. So those are two areas that will be addressed with this new project.”

According to the statement, the ORC is responsible for converting waste heat into electricity, ultimately generating over $600,000 annually in electricity savings for the plant.

Its greenhouse gas emissions are equivalent to taking 4,200 cars off the roads, and represents over 10 per cent of London’s reduction target for 2020.

The statement says Gas Tax Funding will support London on its other critical infrastructure developments, including transit and water.

