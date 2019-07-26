Missing 21-year-old woman known to frequent Lac du Bonnet: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Natalia Zeemel, 21, was last seen June 20 in the central area of Winnipeg, and is known to frequent the Lac du Bonnet community.

She’s described as 5’8″, 130 lbs, with a slim build, dark brown hair, and brown eyes.

Police are concerned for Zemeel’s well-being and are asking anyone with information to call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

