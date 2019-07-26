Missing 21-year-old woman known to frequent Lac du Bonnet: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.
Natalia Zeemel, 21, was last seen June 20 in the central area of Winnipeg, and is known to frequent the Lac du Bonnet community.
READ MORE: Manitoba RCMP looking for missing elderly woman, last seen picking berries
She’s described as 5’8″, 130 lbs, with a slim build, dark brown hair, and brown eyes.
Police are concerned for Zemeel’s well-being and are asking anyone with information to call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.
WATCH: The son of a missing Winnipeg man says they just want to get him home.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.