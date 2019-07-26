Man charged with second-degree murder in connection with Point Douglas park killing

A Winnipeg man is behind bars facing second-degree murder charges in the death of Gabriel Radford Coates.

Coates, 44, was found dead June 19 in a park near Higgins Avenue and Main Street, after having been seriously assaulted. Police said Coates may have been living in the park at the time of the assault.

The victim’s family appealed to the public, especially the homeless community, earlier this month for help in solving the case.

“Gabriel was an amazing person and he didn’t deserve this,” Sara Coates, the victim’s sister, said at the time.

Jason Thomas Borle, 45, was arrested on Thursday at a Higgins Avenue residence near the park.

Police said they don’t believe the two men knew each other before the incident.

