OPP investigating fatal collision in North Grenville

Officers with Grenville County OPP are looking into the cause of a fatal collision on a rural highway in North Grenville.

Just after midnight on Friday, OPP were called to County Road 20 in Oxford Mills to respond to a collision.

#GrenvilleOPP is investigating after a fatal, single vehicle crash on #CtyRd20 in #OxfordMills, in @northgrenville. Happened just after midnight. Male driver was alone in car. Pronounced dead at the scene. Name not being released at this time. #ottnews ^bd pic.twitter.com/Fdz607vas8 — OPP East (@OPP_ER) July 26, 2019

Police say the vehicle left the roadway and rolled over into the ditch. OPP are still investigating the cause of the crash.

OPP says an adult male driver was killed in the crash, but are withholding his identity until his next of kin is notified.

Both roads were closed for nine hours for the investigations, but have since reopened.

OPP are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Grenville County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.