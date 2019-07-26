46-year-old man dies in head-on crash with SUV

A 46-year-old man died Thursday following a head-on collision in Sainte-Émélie-de-l’Énergie in Quebec’s Lanaudière region.

According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), a van travelling southbound on route 131 deviated from its lane while in a curve, before crashing into an SUV travelling northbound, around 4 p.m. Thursday.

Police found an unconscious man inside of the van upon their arrival. He was declared dead at the scene, according to SQ spokesperson Louis-Philippe Bibeau.

The driver of the SUV — a man in his sixties — suffered considerable injuries, but officials do not fear for his life, said Bibeau.

— With files from Global News’ Shakti Langlois-Ortega

