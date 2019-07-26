Woman killed in Hwy. 7 crash near Perth, Ont.

A Perth woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 7 just west of the Town of Perth, Ont.

Provincial police say the crash on Highway 7 near Doran Road happened at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon when a tractor-trailer collided with a smaller car on the rural highway.

The driver of the car — 72-year-old Carrol Dobson — was pronounced dead at the scene.

The highway was shut down until 2 a.m. Friday morning while investigators tried to determine what led to the crash.

OPP say no charges will be laid as a result of the collision.