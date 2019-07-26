Collision in Peterborough leads to drug-impaired driving arrest: police

A Keene man faces impaired driving charges following a collision in Peterborough on Wednesday.

Peterborough Police Service says around 11:50 a.m., officers attend the area of Aylmer and Dalhousie streets for a motor vehicle collision involving a van which struck a parked car.

Paramedics treated a man on the scene who was identified as the driver of the van. There were no other injuries.

Damage is estimated at $48,000, police said Friday.

Glen Paudash, 43, of Hiawatha Line in Keene, has been charged with operation while impaired by drugs.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 18.

