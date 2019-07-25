Some Celebrate-brand frozen profiteroles and eclairs recalled over salmonella

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has announced a recall of certain frozen profiterole and eclairs produced by the Celebrate brand amid concerns about potential salmonella contamination.

Associated Grocers recalled the foods following an investigation into an outbreak of foodborne illness.

That outbreak appears to be over, but the CFIA said more product recalls could follow.

The recall affects the following products:

Mini Chocolate Eclairs — 365 grams — UPC: 8 858762 720047

Classical Profiteroles/Classic Profiteroles — 325 grams — UPC: 8 858762 720009

Egg Nog Profiteroles — 375 grams — UPC: 8 858762 720016

These products were previously subject to a recall in April — again, following a probe into an outbreak of foodborne illness.