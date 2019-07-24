2nd collision in same location of Highway 401 closes eastbound lanes

A multi-vehicle collision has closed the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 near Shannonville Road.

OPP say two vehicles were involved and that the collision happened around 4 p.m., scattering debris across the eastbound lanes.

Lennox and Addington OPP have set up a detour from Highway 37 to Blessington Road, and back onto the highway.

OPP have not released any information about injuries.

This is the second collision to take place in the same area of the highway on Wednesday.

Earlier Wednesday morning, a transport truck left the highway at the eastbound off-ramp at Shannonville Road.

The off-ramp was meant to be closed to remove the truck between 8 p.m. Wednesday evening and 2 a.m. Thursday morning.

There will be a closure of the #Hwy401 eastbound off-ramp at Shannonville Road tonight at 8:00 p.m. to facilitate unloading/removal of this transport truck that crashed early this morning. Expected to last until 2:00 AM. #LACOPP #OPP pic.twitter.com/GSkNtzdwrR — OPP East (@OPP_ER) July 24, 2019

It’s currently unclear if the transport truck left near the off-ramp was involved in the afternoon collision.

Traffic in the eastbound lane of Highway 401 near the collision is currently backed up.

@MIHomeYGK 401EB between hwy 37 and shannonville road standstill for accident. pic.twitter.com/OShnA4EuRP — Coffee Cravings (@Coffee_Cravings) July 24, 2019

More to come.