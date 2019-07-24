Police investigating after reported shooting in Plateau-Mont-Royal

Montreal police are investigating a reported shooting that occurred on Saint-Laurent Boulevard and Guilbault Street early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to a 911 call at 2 a.m. in which witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough, police spokesperson Const. Caroline Chèvrefils said.

Witnesses also reported seeing three suspects fleeing the scene on foot and running south on Saint-Laurent Boulevard, according to police.

There were no reported injuries, but police found shell casings on the ground, Chèvrefils said.

There were no street closures, however a perimeter was set up around the site for the investigation.

