Police investigating after reported shooting in Plateau-Mont-Royal

Montreal police are investigating a reported shooting that occurred on Saint-Laurent Boulevard and Guilbault Street early Wednesday morning.
Officers responded to a 911 call at 2 a.m. in which witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough, police spokesperson Const. Caroline Chèvrefils said.
READ MORE: Montreal police looking for suspects after shooting in Verdun
Witnesses also reported seeing three suspects fleeing the scene on foot and running south on Saint-Laurent Boulevard, according to police.
There were no reported injuries, but police found shell casings on the ground, Chèvrefils said.
There were no street closures, however a perimeter was set up around the site for the investigation.
READ MORE: 2 suspects in custody after police investigate reports of shots fired in Montreal North
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.