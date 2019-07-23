Alcohol believed to be factor in crash near Penticton, RCMP says

Penticton RCMP say alcohol is believed to be a factor in a crash near Kaleden on the evening of July 18.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a vehicle that had rolled into a ditch. Kaleden Fire Rescue also responded, using the jaws of life to remove a man from the vehicle.

READ MORE: Former WHL hockey player sentenced after trying to grab baby, evade police

Officers interviewed several witnesses, according to Penticton RCMP.

READ MORE: Medical condition could be cause of Coalmont phone booth attack: defence

Earlier that evening, officers issued two more immediate roadside prohibitions for alcohol impairment. One was for three days, the other was for 90 days.

Penticton RCMP says it has issued 50 immediate roadside prohibitions for impaired driving in 2019.

WATCH: (July 18, 2019) RCMP seek information on 23-year-old cold case