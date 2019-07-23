University of Lethbridge receives nearly $440,000 in funding for research projects

Research efforts at the University of Lethbridge saw a major shot in the arm Tuesday, with nearly $440,000 in grants being awarded to the institution.

The Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada (SSHRC) granted the money to several faculty and graduate students working on research projects at the university this week, much to the delight of one faculty member.

“The U of L’s success rate with Insight Development Grants was very positive, higher than the national average and continues our momentum,” said Dr. Erasmus Okine, vice-president of research with the University of Lethbridge.

Of the funding, seven graduate students received money to establish and conduct their own research projects, ranging from women in sport to parenting support during post-secondary education.

Some other projects that will be conducted with these grants include:

How social issues get transferred to the medical world and how that relates to consumption of pharmaceuticals

Exploring the impacts of the institutional norms and practices within the mental health system and how that affects trans and gender-diverse populations.

Faculty researchers also received a total of six Insight Development Grants, four of which will go towards the following projects:

Examining how immigrant teens in rural Alberta learn the forms and meanings of stylized speech.

Studying how the election of Rodrigo Duterte in the Philippines has affected foreign disaster aid and gender equality following Haiyan, the 2013 super typhoon.

Looking at how consumer identities can divide and unite in an increasingly polarized world.

Comparing the effectiveness of various messages designed to reduce sedentary behaviour in older adults.

Two other researchers with the U of L, one from the psychology department and the other specializing in modern language, also received grants to further their research efforts.

Okine said she’s pleased to see this funding awarded to the institute, and hopes the money will continue the school’s drive in exploring new and innovative projects in the future.

“Our social scientists and humanities researchers are conducting leading-edge research and I heartily commend them for their efforts,” Okine said.