Peterborough County OPP warn residents about pocket dials to 911

Peterborough County OPP say they’ve responded to 151 pocket dials and unintentional 911 calls during the first two weeks of July.

Police say it’s an ongoing concern that the calls are tying up police resources and taking time and attention away from real emergencies.

According to Const. Joy Ayotte, the total number of calls for service from July 1-14 was 864. The 151 pocket dials/unintentional calls make up just over 17.5 per cent of the calls.

Ayotte notes that for every pocket dial or accidental 911 call received, an emergency communicator must determine whether a real emergency exists and if first responders need to be dispatched.

“With every unintentional call received, precious seconds may be taken away from someone who really needs help,” he said in a release.

“Furthermore, police must followup with each 9-1-1 call by making contact with the caller.”

Police encourage you to stay on the line to let an emergency operator know it was a pocket dial/unintentional call.

Among the recommendations to avoid an unintentional 911 call:

Using the keypad lock feature which can be programmed to activate automatically and prevent a mobile device from responding to keystrokes until the user unlocks the keypad with a password.

Turn off the 911 auto-dial feature. Check the user manual or the manufacturer’s website, or call the service provider to determine whether your device has this feature and how to turn it off.

Refraining from programming a wireless device to automatically or speed dial 911.

