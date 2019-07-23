Kingston’s Hockey Hall of Fame gets new president

Kingston’s Original Hockey Hall of Fame is welcoming a new president.

After 19 years as president and almost 40 years with the organization, Mark Potter, is stepping down and Larry Paquette is the new president.

Paquette has worked closely with Potter as vice-president of the Hall of Fame for the past 20 years.

Potter, who joined the organization in 1981 and was elected president in 2000, will continue to work on special projects for the museum.

“I am extremely proud and thankful to have had the opportunity to be the longest-serving president of an organization steeped in history,” Potter said at the recent Annual General Meeting. “We will continue to tell Kingston’s remarkable hockey story and with Larry Paquette at the helm, the Hall is in good hands.”

Paquette paid tribute to Potter’s years of dedication to the Hall of Fame.

“Mark Potter has done more for our Hall of Fame than anyone since our founder Captain James T. Sutherland,” he said.

“His remarkable dedication to the museum over four decades and his great passion for Kingston’s hockey history is unmatched.

“I look forward to the challenge of leading our Hall of Fame going forward and to continue the great tradition that started over 75 years ago,” Paquette said.

Potter, a former sports broadcaster, was inducted into the Kingston & District Sports Hall of Fame in 2012.

Rounding out the new executive is Paul Cridland elected vice-president, and Tony Overvelde is treasurer.

The Original Hockey Hall of Fame celebrated its 75th anniversary in 2019 and is located at the Kingston Invista Centre.

It was founded by the National Hockey League and the Canadian Amateur Hockey Association in 1943.

“I’ve committed 40 years of my life to the Hall of Fame,” said Potter. “I will never match the contribution of Captain Sutherland but I hope people remember me as being very passionate about what I did. I feel its time to pass the torch and I’m very confident that Larry will do a tremendous job. He and I share the same vision and philosophy when it comes to the Hall of Fame.”