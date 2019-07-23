Canadian snow globes filled with meth identified at Australian border

Border security officers in Australia can celebrate Christmas in July after a bizarre drug bust in Sydney.

The Australian Border Force (ABF) has identified 15 snow globes filled with liquid methamphetamine in a shipment from Canada, officials announced on Tuesday.

The snow globes were being used to smuggle a total of 7.5 litres of meth worth nearly $1 million, according to a statement released by the ABF.

Authorities say they identified the meth through X-rays and further examination of the package, which was shipped on consignment from Canada. They did not indicate where the package originated from in Canada.

“Our officers work tirelessly to prevent these harmful drugs form making it into Australian communities, and I’m proud of the results they continue to achieve,” Danielle Yannopoulos, the ABF’s regional commander for New South Wales, said in the statement.

The discovery comes shortly after Australian police announced one of their largest smuggling busts to date. X-rays revealed 384 kilograms of cocaine hidden inside an excavator’s hydraulic arm.

Both smuggling busts occurred in the port city of Sydney.