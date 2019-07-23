Toronto Mayor John Tory to undergo surgery Wednesday

Toronto Mayor John Tory is set to have an operation Wednesday to fix his Achilles tendon, his office has announced.

The operation is scheduled to happen at Humber River Hospital.

“The mayor thanks the many Toronto residents who have reached out to wish him well ahead of the surgery,” a spokesperson for Tory said in a statement.

“During the surgery, Deputy Mayor Denzil Minnan-Wong will be serving as acting mayor.”

READ MORE: John Tory asks Toronto Parking Authority to scrap plans on Eglinton West

There is no word on how long Tory will be off to recover.

The mayor has received numerous messages from well-wishers on Twitter since announcing the operation.

WATCH: What is an Achilles injury?

I'll be undergoing surgery for my Achilles tendon tomorrow at Humber River Hospital. Thank you to the many Toronto residents who have reached out to wish me well ahead of the surgery. — John Tory (@JohnTory) July 23, 2019