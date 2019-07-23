London business’ anti-LGBTQ2 stance draws ire on social media

A London business that provides laser engravings has drawn the ire of hundreds after posting anti-LGBTQ2 remarks online.

In a post to its Facebook page on Monday, Laser in Motion wrote: “There is a specific group of people called LGBT that harasses our business with passion.”

The post continued: “We are not the only one business that does engraving. Feel free to go to others who are LGBT. We fully support traditional, heterosexual marriage, and if this is wrong in your eyes, there is nothing that we can do about it, however, we have the right to express where our support is.”

READ MORE: Pride London Festival kicks off 10 days of events promoting inclusion, awareness and unity

The page was briefly taken down on Monday before returning sometime overnight.

In a post published early Tuesday morning, the person behind the Laser in Motion Facebook page accused Pride London Festival president Andrew Rosser of sending “his ‘LGTB friends’ to trash our business because the owner of Laser in Motion does not agree with the homo agenda on his personal page.”

The post later goes on to state that as a business, Laser in Motion has never “asked anyone about their identity nor [have] we refused a job because of an orientation.”

Referring to the Facebook page’s apparent shutdown, the post says: “The page was never shut down by anyone, but we had to close it for a few hours to get all the names and messages of those that harassed and threaten us… See you in the court for all the false and unverified information and defamation of character.”

“I think it’s interesting that they’re playing the victim after they started by commenting on the festival as a ‘freak celebration,'” said Andrew Rosser, president of Pride London Festival.

Rosser is referencing a comment made by Laser in Motion’s owner, John Korzec, on a post from Global News Radio 980 CFPL supporting Pride festivities in London.

“I also don’t understand how I encouraged friends and the community members to come after their business. I simply wrote a review saying that I wouldn’t support their business based on the fact that they called it [Pride] a ‘freak celebration,'” he said.

“As far as I’m concerned, people are allowed to review them, and if they want to spew hate, anti-Semitism, homophobia, transphobia, they’re going to hear backlash. It’s 2019, and people aren’t putting up with any of that.”

Ward 2 Coun. Shawn Lewis told Global News Radio 980 CFPL he was contacted by a number of Londoners who were concerned and offended by the Facebook post.

“Unbelievable that here we are in the 21st century, in 2019, and the LGBT community still has to deal with this kind of discrimination, harassment [and] hate,” said Lewis, who became the city’s first openly gay councillor after gaining a seat on council following the 2018 election.

READ MORE: What are the Stonewall riots? How a gay bar raid started an uprising and LGBTQ2 Pride

Lewis added that he finds the timing of the post alarming, given that London is currently celebrating Pride Week and the Pride London Festival.

“It just strikes me as way too convenient for it to be a coincidence,” Lewis said.

“It’s also a really clear and loud reminder: this is why we still need Pride.”

READ MORE: Matthew Shepard, symbol of LGBTQ struggle, laid to rest 20 years after his death

One Londoner took to Twitter to question any ties the City of London may have to Laser in Motion.

Lewis said he would be looking into the matter, adding that he will cut ties if any are found.

“This business owner has been clear he doesn’t want the LGBT community’s business. Well, the LGBT community includes city hall,” he said.

Looks like Facebook is having a bit of a go at Laser in Motion here in London for refusing service to the LGBTQ community. Curious to know if the @CityofLdnOnt plans on using them again for their Urban Design Awards, or..? #ldnont pic.twitter.com/9V3OFw3bh7 — Devan Vanden Boomen (@DevanBoomen) July 22, 2019

Global News Radio 980 CFPL reached out to Korzec, who is listed as the owner of Laser in Motion on the business’ Facebook page, for comment on the matter.

In a text message reply, Korzec told Global News Radio 980 CFPL he would not be commenting further on the story.

Anti-LGBTQ2 material can also be found on Korzec’s personal Facebook page.

The online debacle comes amid London’s Pride Week and the Pride London Festival. This year’s festival will culminate in the 25th annual London Pride Parade.

Details on the parade can be found here.