Thief steals meat from Hagersville Royal Canadian Legion: OPP

A Royal Canadian Legion in Haldimand County is out about a $1,000 worth of meat after a weekend robbery.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say someone from the non-profit ex-service organization on Alma Street North in Hagersville called them around noon on Sunday to report a freezer had been emptied of its contents.

Investigators believe the robbery happened sometime between Saturday 10:00 p.m. and Sunday at 9:15 a.m. when an unknown party entered a storage room in the legion.

Anyone who may have any information regarding this incident is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

