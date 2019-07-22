Police identify 18-year-old victim of North Stormont crash

The woman who died in a single-vehicle collision in North Stormont Township in the early hours of Saturday morning was an 18-year-old from South Glengarry, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say.

OPP identified the woman as Logan Sunday in an update on Monday morning, confirming she was a passenger in the vehicle, which left the road and rolled over into a ditch on County Road 43 — between County Road 20 and Pigeon Hill Road — shortly after 4:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Sunday was pronounced dead at the scene, located about 84 kilometres southeast of downtown Ottawa, according to the OPP’s detachment in Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry.

The 25-year-old man who was behind the wheel when the crash occurred suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, the statement from OPP said.

Police confirmed the driver is also a resident of South Glengarry but did not release his name.

Provincial traffic collision investigators are assisting OPP as they probe why the car, which was travelling eastbound on County Road 43, left the roadway, the update said.

Investigators urge anyone with information about this collision to call provincial police at 1-888-310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.