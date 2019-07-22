Man in critical condition after stabbing in Parkdale

Toronto police say a man remains in critical condition after a stabbing in Parkdale late Sunday.

Police said officers were called to the area of Lansdowne Avenue and Queen Street West shortly before 11:30 p.m. following reports of a man who had been stabbed.

A police spokesperson told Global News someone flagged down an ambulance driving by in the area after they found an injured man.

READ MORE: Boy, 16, stabbed following reports of large fight in Centennial Park — Toronto police

Police said the man was in life-threatening condition and had to be rushed to hospital, where he remains.

A man was arrested in connection with the incident shortly after, but there is no word on the relationship between the suspect and the victim.

There is nothing to indicate the incident was domestic in nature, police said.