Lufthansa resumes flights to Cairo, British Airways stays away

Lufthansa resumed flying to Cairo Sunday following a one-day suspension due to safety concerns. The German airline’s website shows LH582 took off from Frankfurt after a two-hour delay and arrived in Egypt’s capital Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, British Airways continued with its seven-day suspension of flights to Cairo, and Egyptian Lt. General Younes Elmasry, Egypt’s minister of civil aviation, said he’s frustrated that the airline suspended flights without consulting Egyptian authorities.

READ MORE: British Airways, Lufthansa suspend flights to Cairo over unspecified security concerns

Elmasry met Sunday with Sir Geoffrey Adams, British ambassador to Egypt, and both said they would work together to resolve the situation as soon as possible.

Adams apologized for not informing Egyptian authorities before British Airways announced it was suspending flights to and from Egypt for a week.

WATCH: A new passenger bill of rights takes flight on Monday

The U.S. warned citizens Friday about travelling to Egypt, saying terrorist groups including ISIS committed multiple deadly attacks. British authorities also warned against travelling to parts of Egypt due to terrorist attacks.

British Airways attributed its cancellations to what it called its constant review of security arrangements at all airports, calling them “a precaution to allow for further assessment.”