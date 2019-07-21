Hundreds of butterflies released in Kelowna in honour of lost loved ones

Hundreds of butterflies were set free Sunday morning in Kelowna in honour of people’s friends and family members who have died.

The seventh annual Butterfly Effect was held at Falcon Ridge Farms.

“It’s an event where people can come release butterflies into nature to remember those who have touched our lives in a magical, symbolic way,” said Natasha Girard, executive director of the Central Okanagan Hospice Association.

While there are plenty of newcomers to the event, many people return each year, she added.

“When we can come together as a community and share and make new memories and shed a tear together, there’s something really special to be said about that,” Girard said.

Chris Bentley, who is releasing butterflies for a few different people she’s lost over the last few years, said the event helps her heal.

“Every year, it gets a little easier. The first few years were really hard, but it’s nice to come together,” Bentley said.

“It’s really kind of spiritual and meaningful.”

Butterflies cost $35 each.