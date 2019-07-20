One man airlifted to hospital after crash between SUV and train near Dafoe

STARS Air Ambulance transported one man, 49, to hospital after his SUV crashed into a train just west of Dafoe, Sask., on Saturday, according to RCMP.

Officers say the crash happened at 9:05 a.m. on Highway 6.

Mounties closed the road during the investigation, but it was reopened around 12 p.m.

It’s unclear the extent of the man’s injuries, but RCMP say the SUV was written off. He was the only one in the vehicle.

Dafoe is about 25 kilometres west of Wynyard, Sask.