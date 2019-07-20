Canada
July 20, 2019 1:38 pm
Updated: July 20, 2019 1:39 pm

Man, dog dead after Lethbridge house fire

By Online journalist  Global News

Lethbridge police and fire officials are investigating after a deadly house fire early Saturday morning.

Global News
A A

An investigation is underway after a deadly fire broke out at a Lethbridge home early Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to a house in the 600 block of 5 Street S., at about 1:30 a.m., the Lethbridge Police Service said in a news release.

“Upon arrival, crews found no visible fire, with limited smoke coming from the door to the basement,” police said. “Crews entered and found heavy smoke with a small amount of flames.

“The fire was quickly extinguished, and a male occupant was located inside.”

Police said the 50-year-old man was taken to Chinook Regional Hospital in life-threatening condition and later died of his injuries. They said a dog was also found dead inside the home.

Both LPS and Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services are investigating the cause of the fire.

Police said they expect to provide an update to media on Monday.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
5 Street South
Deadly fire
Fatal Fire
House Fire
Lethbridge
lethbridge fire
Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services
Lethbridge house fire
Lethbridge Police Service
lps
Man and dog dead after fire in Lethbridge

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.