Man, dog dead after Lethbridge house fire

An investigation is underway after a deadly fire broke out at a Lethbridge home early Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to a house in the 600 block of 5 Street S., at about 1:30 a.m., the Lethbridge Police Service said in a news release.

“Upon arrival, crews found no visible fire, with limited smoke coming from the door to the basement,” police said. “Crews entered and found heavy smoke with a small amount of flames.

“The fire was quickly extinguished, and a male occupant was located inside.”

Police said the 50-year-old man was taken to Chinook Regional Hospital in life-threatening condition and later died of his injuries. They said a dog was also found dead inside the home.

Both LPS and Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services are investigating the cause of the fire.

Police said they expect to provide an update to media on Monday.

Related Fire prevention tips after a string of early morning blazes