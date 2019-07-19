Sudden death in East Van Starbucks bathroom not suspicious: police

Vancouver police say there is nothing suspicious about a sudden death in an East Vancouver coffee shop on Friday afternoon.

Police, including heavily armed members of the Emergency Response Team (ERT), descended on the Starbucks at East Hastings Street and McLean Drive in response to a mistaken report of a firearm, according to VPD Const. Steve Addison.

Addison said a person had been in the washroom for a long time, and when someone went to check on them they thought they saw a gun in the bathroom.

Police arrived and found the deceased person, but no gun in the bathroom, he said.

Addison said the BC Coroners Service had been notified and that it would investigate the circumstances surrounding the person’s death.

