Winnipeg Blue Bombers move to 5-0 after crushing Redblacks

Not since the days of Kenny Ploen and Leo Lewis have the Winnipeg Blue Bombers been this hot to start a season.

The Bombers looked dominant again, thumping the Ottawa Redblacks 31-1 at IG Field Friday night in front of 25,350 fans. The win moves the Blue and Gold to 5-0 on the season for the first time since 1960.

After a slow start to the game, the Bombers got a boost from their defence midway through the first quarter as Winston Rose picked off Ottawa QB Jonathon Jennings and returned it 71 yards for a touchdown.

Winnipeg turned it on in the second quarter as running back Andrew Harris snagged a 15-yard TD pass from quarterback Matt Nichols, and then Nichols found receiver Kenny Lawler for a 54-yard score.

Chris Streveler punched it in from two yards out late in the quarter and the Bombers would take a 28-1 lead at the half.

It was the Bombers second win over the Redblacks (2-3) in the last three weeks. In both games, Ottawa was unable to score a touchdown.

Bombers linebacker Adam Bighill was inactive for the third straight game, while receiver Nic Demski left the game with an injury and did not return.

Nichols also finished the game by completing 19 consecutive passes, which broke the club record of 16 set by Dieter Brock in 1981, and is the fourth-longest streak in CFL history. He leads the league with 12 TD passes this season.

Harris also moved past Tracy Ham into 11th on the CFL’s all-time rushing list and now has 8,099 career rushing yards.

The Bombers will head to Hamilton to take on the East Division-leading Ticats next Friday night.

