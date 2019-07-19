About 70 Catholics arrested while protesting treatment of child migrants

Hundreds of Catholics gathered in the nation’s capital to protest the federal government’s treatment of migrants, and about 70 sisters, clergy and parishioners were arrested.

The Washington Post reports protesters armed with photos of migrant children who died in federal custody recited The Lord’s Prayer as they demonstrated in the Russell Senate Office Building on Thursday.

The children’s names rang out as some protesters laid on the floor in the shape of a cross.

We protest here for the children who have died in detention.

This is the second time this week people of faith protested in the District and called for the dissolution of Immigration and Customs Enforcement and an end to crowded detainment centres at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Dozens of protesters blocked access to the ICE headquarters Tuesday and 10 were arrested on charges of unlawful entry.

