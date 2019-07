Toronto police say a vehicle has gone into the lake and is completely submerged near Ashbridges Bay Park Road and Martin Goodman Trail.

Police said everyone inside was reportedly out of the vehicle and there are no reports of injuries.

Officers and the Toronto Police Marine Unit are investigating.

More to come…

