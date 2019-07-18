Tornado watch issued for Saskatoon, Prince Albert and the Battlefords

Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch for Saskatoon, Prince Albert and the Battlefords for conditions that are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms which may produce tornadoes.

A very strong upper-level jet will move into west-central Saskatchewan from Alberta early Thursday afternoon with thunderstorms expected to develop.

Some of these thunderstorms will be severe, and conditions in the lower levels of the atmosphere are such that tornadoes are possible with the stronger storms.

In addition, large hail and damaging winds are likely with any of the stronger thunderstorms.

A possibility of severe thunderstorms in #YXE and central Saskatchewan today. Good news is helicity is low, so shouldn't see any supercell activity; landspout tornadoes are possible. Non-severe thunderstorms could hit #YQR this afternoon with hail and wind #YQRam #SkStorm #Sask pic.twitter.com/ZFllY9uZVI — Colton Praill (@CPraillGlobal) July 18, 2019

The threat of severe weather will end early Thursday evening in west-central Saskatchewan.

In the event of a tornado, or if a tornado warning is issued for your area, it is recommended you take the following actions: go indoors to a room on the lowest floor such as a basement, and stay away from outside walls and windows.

Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can.

As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.

Tornado watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce tornadoes.

