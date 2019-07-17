Weather
July 17, 2019 1:58 pm
Updated: July 17, 2019 2:01 pm

Saskatchewan weather outlook: cool, wet finish to the week

By Meteorologist  Global News

Spotty showers and storms are possible Thursday afternoon in many areas.

Cool and wet finish to the week before a big warm-up.

Weather forecast

Wednesday

After a few storms and showers on Tuesday night, clouds lingered into Wednesday morning as temperatures fell back to the mid-teens to start the day.

The mercury managed to recover into the high teens during the morning with some spotty showers in the Saskatoon area before skies start to clear out late in the day as the mercury heads for the mid-20s.

Wednesday night

Clouds roll back in Wednesday night with a chance of thunderstorms overnight, particularly in the Saskatoon area as conditions cool back into the mid-teens yet again.

Thursday

The next system slides back in on Thursday and brings showers, gusty winds and the risk of storms back into the Saskatoon area during the day with Regina staying on the sunny side of the system.

As a result, Saskatoon’s temperature will struggle to get into the 20s as Regina easily climbs back into the mid-20s, which will feel closer to 30 with humidity.

The next system sliding in brings more unsettled weather and showers on Thursday.

Friday

Showers linger in the Saskatoon area on Friday with clouds finally building into Regina with a chance of late-day rain after a sunny start to the day.

Afternoon highs will be suppressed in both cities, struggling to get into the 20s.

More showers are possible early Friday in Saskatoon before clouds build into Regina during the afternoon.

Weekend outlook

Clouds will linger early Saturday with a slight chance of showers before skies clear during the day and mostly sunny skies stick around Sunday as daytime highs jump from the low 20s to the mid-20s to finish the weekend.

Here is your Regina 7-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.

Here is your Saskatoon 7-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.

Brent Bell took the July 17 Your Saskatchewan photo in Regina:

Brent Bell took the July 17 Your Saskatchewan photo in Regina.

Brent Bell / Viewer Submitted

