Saskatchewan weather outlook: cool, wet finish to the week

Cool and wet finish to the week before a big warm-up.

Weather forecast

Wednesday

After a few storms and showers on Tuesday night, clouds lingered into Wednesday morning as temperatures fell back to the mid-teens to start the day.

The mercury managed to recover into the high teens during the morning with some spotty showers in the Saskatoon area before skies start to clear out late in the day as the mercury heads for the mid-20s.

Wednesday night

Clouds roll back in Wednesday night with a chance of thunderstorms overnight, particularly in the Saskatoon area as conditions cool back into the mid-teens yet again.

Thursday

The next system slides back in on Thursday and brings showers, gusty winds and the risk of storms back into the Saskatoon area during the day with Regina staying on the sunny side of the system.

As a result, Saskatoon’s temperature will struggle to get into the 20s as Regina easily climbs back into the mid-20s, which will feel closer to 30 with humidity.

Friday

Showers linger in the Saskatoon area on Friday with clouds finally building into Regina with a chance of late-day rain after a sunny start to the day.

Afternoon highs will be suppressed in both cities, struggling to get into the 20s.

Weekend outlook

Clouds will linger early Saturday with a slight chance of showers before skies clear during the day and mostly sunny skies stick around Sunday as daytime highs jump from the low 20s to the mid-20s to finish the weekend.

