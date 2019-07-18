Nova Scotia announces $1.9-million to bolster safety training for home care

Home support workers in Nova Scotia are getting almost $1.9 million in additional funding for safety training and equipment.

Health minister Randy Delorey says $1.36 million will support education and training opportunities through groups like the Health Care Human Resource Sector Council and LearnSphere, and non-violent crisis intervention training for nurses.

Another $500,000 will be used to buy equipment including slider sheets and transfer belts in order to help home support workers move and lift clients more easily and safely.

Delorey says the equipment should also help prevent workplace injuries.

The funding comes from the Canada-Nova Scotia Home and Community Care and Mental Health and Addiction Services Funding Agreement.

Delorey says the new help builds on a similar spending in March, when the government announced $2.5 million to help long-term care facilities have better access to mattresses and lifts for long-term care homes across the province.