Sackville Blazers remember Andrew Picot as brother, teammate following his sudden death

Fond memories of Andrew Picot poured in on social media on Wednesday, describing the 19-year-old rising hockey star as a brother, friend and well-respected teammate.

Picot, who played for the Sackville Blazers Junior B Hockey Team, was killed in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on Tuesday evening on Cobequid Road in Lower Sackville.

An RCMP investigation so far suggests that he lost control of the motorcycle while on the roadway, but that investigation is still underway.

Friends, family and teammates are mourning the loss of the young man, and paying him tribute by changing their Facebook profile pictures to images of his jersey: 44.

“Andrew was an intelligent, well spoken and driven young man,” Sackville Blazers head coach Dwight Dempster told Global News via email on Wednesday. “When speaking to Andrew he had big inquisitive eyes that spoke of his desire to learn. Andrew’s large smile was an indication of his great sense of humour.”

“Above all else, Andrew over flowed with character that showed in all aspects of his life.”

Members of the Sackville Blazers met Tuesday evening in their dressing room after hearing news of Picot’s death. Dempster said they shared stories and pain, all of which made clear that Picot was “well-respected, a great teammate, a greater friend and very close to his family.”

“As coaches we were pushed by Andrew to be better and we are extremely grateful and honored to have been a small part of his life,” he said.

Picot joined the Sackville Blazers in September 2018 after a run with the Halifax Macs. He was a top scorer on his team at Sackville High School, where he graduated.

A Facebook post by the Sackville Blazers describing him as a “great hockey player” and “brother,” has now been shared hundreds of times online.

“It is one of the darkest and coldest feelings to have to say goodbye to a great hockey player, teammate, a brother, a friend and family member way too soon,” it reads. “On behalf of the Sackville Blazers Family we are thinking of Andrew’s family and friends and you will remain in our hearts and thoughts.”

The collision took place around 6 p.m. on Tuesday evening, and Picot was pronounced dead on the scene.