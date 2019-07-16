Motorcyclist dies in single-vehicle collision in Lower Sackville: RCMP

Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle collision, involving a motorcycle, on Cobequid Road in Lower Sackville, N.S., on Tuesday.

Halifax RCMP responded to the single-vehicle motorcycle collision just before 6 p.m. RCMP, EHS and fire personnel attended and the lone motorcycle rider was pronounced deceased.

RCMP officers are on scene and a collision analyst has been called to join in the investigation.

READ MORE: No injuries after two buses collide in Lower Sackville

The road is currently closed between Lakeview Road and Stonemount Drive.

Traffic is being diverted to Stonemount Drive until RCMP’s collision analyst finishes up with the scene.

No further information was given by police about the victim.

More details to come…

WATCH: Man who stole truck, crashed into Lower Sackville corner store found not criminally responsible