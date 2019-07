A minor train derailment is blocking traffic in the Polo Park area.

Sargent Avenue is blocked and closed between Empress Street and Strathcona Street due to the incident.

The tracks can still be crossed at Ellice Avenue.

TRAFFIC ALERT: SARGENT AVE. TRAIN DERAILMENT.

BNSF LINE reporting 4 cars derailed.

Sargent Ave. is closed between Empress and Strathcona.

Use alternate routes.

No estimated time of road reopening.

Police are on scene.#WpgTMC #winnipeg #traffic — Winnipeg TMC (@WinnipegTMC) July 17, 2019

WATCH: Aerial view of Manitoba spill from derailed tanker cars