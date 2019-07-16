Okanagan
July 16, 2019 7:30 pm

Oliver Fire Department battles brush blaze near Osoyoos Indian Band

By Danny Seymour Global News

Smoke and flames rise from a small wildfire in the South Okanagan on Tuesday afternoon. The Oliver Fire Department, along with help from BC Wildfire Service, knocked the blaze down.

Oliver Daily News
The Oliver Fire Department was called to douse a bush blaze near the Osoyoos Indian Band on Tuesday afternoon.

“Our crews responded fairly quickly,” said Rob Graham of the Oliver Fire Department, “and we were able to get things knocked down and under control fairly quickly.”

Graham said the scene was under control roughly 30 minutes after the fire department’s arrival.

Thick smoke from a small fire in the South Okanagan near Oliver billowed from the area as onlookers watched crews knock down the bush blaze.

Oliver Daily News

BC Forestry teamed up to help snuff out remaining hot spots.

The South Okanagan General Hospital and some homes were close to where the fire was, but Graham says there was no damage to nearby structures.

Onlookers watch firefighters knock down the bush blaze.

Oliver Daily News

“[Firefighters] were able to get on scene quick enough to make sure that no fire spread to any homes,” he said.

It is unclear what caused the fire.

