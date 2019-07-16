Oliver Fire Department battles brush blaze near Osoyoos Indian Band

The Oliver Fire Department was called to douse a bush blaze near the Osoyoos Indian Band on Tuesday afternoon.

“Our crews responded fairly quickly,” said Rob Graham of the Oliver Fire Department, “and we were able to get things knocked down and under control fairly quickly.”

Graham said the scene was under control roughly 30 minutes after the fire department’s arrival.

BC Forestry teamed up to help snuff out remaining hot spots.

The South Okanagan General Hospital and some homes were close to where the fire was, but Graham says there was no damage to nearby structures.

“[Firefighters] were able to get on scene quick enough to make sure that no fire spread to any homes,” he said.

It is unclear what caused the fire.