Vulnerable Winnipeggers attempt to beat the heat, after two heat related deaths

The recent heat wave in Manitoba has killed two people.

The province says the deaths are related to hyperthermia, which occurs from an abnormally high body temperature.

Kendra Driedger asks for change at the corner of Main and Logan, but she tries to cut her days short on blistering hot days.

READ MORE: Two people dead after Manitoba rocked by heat wave

“I try to get all most of my work done before noon, so I don’t have to go out in the afternoons and work,” says Driedger.

She tries to carry a bottle of water whenever possible and often uses the complementary water tank outside of the Salvation Army downtown.

When she runs out of water, exhaustion can start to set in.

“I was walking back from the Exchange a couple weeks ago, coming through the projects covered in sweat and beat red, I was like ‘oh I have to sit down, I’m going to have heat stroke,'” she says.

Siloam Mission is one of many shelters Winnipeggers can take advantage of when looking for a place to cool down.

READ MORE: Siloam Mission expansion on track one year after breaking ground

“When it’s this hot we kind of have to change what we’re doing so we’re making sure that rather than closing for cleaning every afternoon like we normally do, we’re keeping it open so that nobody has to go and spend the heat of the day out in the sun,” says Siloam’s communications manager, Luke Thiessen.

While winter is usually the busier season for donations, Thiessen says help is still needed in in the summer.

“We’re looking for things like T-shirts and clean underwear, people need summer clothes and they need to be able to change their clothes to stay healthy and clean,” he says.

With lots of summer left to go, the City of Winnipeg is reminding people to take precautions from the heat.

READ MORE: Mike’s Monday Outlook: Extreme heat will moderate, more rain on the way

“At times of high heat and humidity some of our vulnerable populations, like the elderly, people with medical conditions, and the young may be more susceptible to heat, so check on your neighbors and let’s take care of each other,” says Jay Shaw of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.

Shaw adds it’s important to drink plenty of water — even if you don’t feel thirsty — and avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol.

The city says it is also opening the doors at all civic facilities during times of extreme heat to keep people cool.

WATCH: Precautions to take while staying cool in the water this summer