Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18 demo team added to Peterborough Air Show lineup

The Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18 Demonstration Team has been added to the Peterborough Air Show this September.

The Peterborough Airport is celebrating its 50-year anniversary with a weekend Air Show Sept. 21-22 featuring a lineup of aerial demonstrations.

“We are thrilled to add the CF-18 Demo Team to the Air Show line-up,” said Peterborough Airport General Manager Trent Gervais. “The power, speed, and grace of the CF-18 is breathtaking. This announcement takes the show over the top.”

The team consists of CF-188 Hornets, popularly known as the CF-18, which are the RCAF’s frontline multi-role fighter with a maximum speed of Mach 1.8. (2,222 km/h) Its twin engines generate enough thrust to lift 24 full-size pickup trucks off the ground, according to the RCAF.

Also headlining the show are the Canadian Forces’ Snowbirds aerial demonstration team and the SkyHawks Canadian Armed Forces parachute team.

The Air Show will also feature aerial demonstrations by Rick Volker, Todd Farrell, MKT Aerobatics and the War Flying Museum. Static aircraft displays, local food vendors and activities for kids will round out the show.

